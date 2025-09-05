ECB preview: The ECB’s rate cut cycle is probably over – ABN AMRO

The Governing Council kept policy on hold in July, and is likely to remain on hold at the September meeting and for the foreseeable future, ABN AMRO's economists Nick Kounis and Bill Divney report.
ECB is ‘well positioned’ to face the upcoming tariff impact and uncertainty
"President Lagarde has said that the ECB is ‘well positioned’ to face the coming period of tariff impact and uncertainty. Despite the expected undershoot of the 2% inflation target, the GC seems minded to look through this on the expectation that inflation will return to target in 2027. Although the ECB’s inflation projections in June factored in one more 25bp rate cut (based on market rate expectations at the time), we doubt the Governing Council is minded to fine-tune policy to that degree."
"The ECB will publish updated projections for the macroeconomic outlook alongside the decision. The new forecasts will unlikely change much compared to the June vintage. There have been headwinds for the growth outlook, though we expect the ECB to ramp up its assumptions for Germany’s fiscal stimulus, while recent data has been stronger than expected. Similarly, the projections for inflation are unlikely to change much, not least because the ECB has returned to its agnostic view of the impact of tariffs on inflation."
"Recent weeks have seen continued escalation of bond market worries about public finances as well as the outlook for bond supply. Political instability in France has also added some fuel to this move. ECB President Lagarde will most likely be asked by journalists whether this causing concern at the central bank and under what conditions it would employ its tools to calm markets down. In our view, market moves to date are not even close to levels that would trigger any kind of response from the ECB, either in terms of outright yields generally, or for instance France’s spread over Germany."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold pushes harder, set eyes on $3,600 on weak Dollar
Gold prices now accelerates its upside impules and hit record highs near the $3,590 mark per troy ounce zone on the back of a disappointing performance of the US Dollar and weaker-than-expected results from US Nonfarm Payrolls in August (+22K).
EUR/USD pops to 1.1750 post-Payrolls
EUR/USD now trades with marked gains well above the 1.1700 hurdle on Friday on the back of the selling pressure on the US Dollar. Poor results from US Nonfarm Payrolls lend legs to the Greenback’s decline after the US economy added just 22K jobs last month.
GBP/USD trespasses 1.3500 on US jobs data
The resurgence of the downward trend in the Greenback motivates GBP/USD to accelerqtes its daily uptrend and breaks above the key resistance area at the 1.3500 barrier on Friday as investors evaluate the release of US NFP in August.
Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.