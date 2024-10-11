ECB preview: Acknowledging downside weakness equals a rate cut – Danske Bank

“Ahead of the December meeting, where it will give new staff projections, including the 2027 projection, we are set to see very important data points from the euro area (2x PMIs, 2x inflation, wage data, labour data)”.

“We expect very limited forward guidance at the upcoming meeting, meaning the ECB should stick to the 'meeting by meeting' and 'data dependent' approach that it has been following in the past few quarters.”

“Since the US labour market report last week, markets have significantly repriced expectations for policy easing across central banks, not least the ECB. Markets are now discounting an additional 47bp of rate cuts this year, consistent with a rate cut next week and again in December, and 97bp of rate cuts next year, consistent with our baseline of quarterly rate cuts of 25bp each.”

At next week's ECB meeting on 17 October we expect the ECB to deliver yet another rate cut of 25bp, bringing the deposit rate to 3.25%. Weaker-than-anticipated growth indicators, as well as a decline in inflation, support the case for another rate cut from the ECB, Danske Bank’s analysts note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.