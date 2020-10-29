ECB press conference: Lagarde speech live stream – October 29

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is scheduled to deliver her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 13:30 GMT.

Economists expect the central bank to leave its policy unchanged, but some suspect that the Frankfurt-based institution will respond to the new measures foresee an economic hit and act already now by enlarging its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP).

Rising covid cases, fears of a double-dip recession and fear of deflation could push the European Central Bank (ECB) to action – either immediately or via a hint of stimulus in its next meeting. President Lagarde could announce a long-term change, cutting rates, or most likely, more bond-buying – and all could bring EUR/USD down, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.

