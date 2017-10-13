ECB policymakers are in consensus to extend QE at lower volumes - RTRS

ECB policymakers are in consensus to extend QE at lower volumes - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with more details from the sources familiar with the ECB QE taper discussions:
ECB policymakers are in consensus to extend asset purchases at lower volumes in October meeting, views converge on 9 month extension
ECB policymakers still debate size of asset buys, see them between 25 bln and 40 bln euros per month
ECBs biggest debate in October will be whether to make asset purchase programme open ended or close ended
ECB's Draghi is seeking broadest possible consensus in October 26 decision
