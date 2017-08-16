ECB: Number of credit institutions headquartered in EU decreased to 3,154 in March 2017

ECB: Number of credit institutions headquartered in EU decreased to 3,154 in March 2017By Eren Sengezer
According to the Consolidated Banking Data for end-March 2017 released by the ECB:
- The number of credit institutions headquartered in the EU slightly decreased from 3,167 in December 2016 to 3,154 in March 2017.
- Total assets of these credit institutions increased by 1.7%, from €33.41 trillion in 2016Q4 to €33.98 trillion in 2017Q1.
- The end-March 2017 data refer to 345 banking groups and 3,090 stand-alone credit institutions operating in the EU (including foreign subsidiaries and branches), covering nearly 100% of the EU banking sector balance sheet.
