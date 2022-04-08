Analysts at Danske Bank revised their forecast for the European Central Bank and now look for a rate hike in September and December. Despite the more hawkish stance from the ECB, they still forecast EUR/USD at 1.05 in twelve months.
Key Quotes:
“We revise our ECB call slightly after the recent Governing Council (GC) comments, hawkish minutes and inflation surprises. We now look for a 25bp rate hike in both September and December 2022. Beyond that, we do not look for a prolonged hiking cycle into 2023 at the current stage as inflation falls back to target and Fed tightening will also have contributed to a significant tightening of financing conditions globally – thereby worsening the economic outlook.”
“While we expect the statement to re-confirm the decisions taken at the March meeting just 4 weeks ago, with its guidance to end APP during Q3 and the first hike to come 'some time' after the end of net asset purchases, we believe the press conference will be the most interesting part, where we expect Lagarde to repeat the gradual, flexibility and optionality mantra. While we do not expect Lagarde to directly mention a September rate hike as a possibility, similar to other voices in the GC, we believe she will keep the door open as a way to respond to high inflation pressures.”
“It seems likely that ECB is moving towards a more hawkish stance. For EUR/USD, if this is indeed confirmed at the upcoming meeting then we may see some upside risk to spot on the day. However, looking beyond the event of the ECB meeting itself, downside risk to EUR/USD spot will likely persist as spreads widen further in Europe (vs. Germany) and the economy continues its slowdown. (…) We continue to forecast 1.05 in 12M.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds after falling below 1.0850
EUR/USD dropped to its lowest level in a month below 1.0850 on Friday but managed to stage a rebound amid week-end flows. Nevertheless, the pair is down more than 100 pips since the beginning of the week and remains on track to register its lowest weekly close since May 2020.
GBP/USD recovers from multi-month lows, holds above 1.3000
GBP/USD has extended its slide on renewed dollar strength in the early American session and touched its weakest level since November 2020. The pair, however, managed to erase a portion of its daily losses and steadied above 1.3000.
Gold climbs toward $1,940 despite rising US yields
Gold continues to trade in the upper half of its weekly range above $1,930 on Friday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the risk-averse market environment is helping the yellow metal find demand.
How Dogecoin price will enter buy zone before 40% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Gamestop continues to drop following its stock split announcement
NYSE:GME extended its decline on Thursday as the video game retailer and lead meme stock was down by nearly 10% earlier in the session. Shares of GME dropped by 4.24% and closed the trading day at $150.