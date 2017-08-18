ECB minutes highlighted stronger growth - ANZ

ECB minutes highlighted stronger growth - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
ECB minutes highlighted stronger growth but also noted that policy will need to remain expansionary for underlying inflation pressures to converge on 2% and as a result there were few surprises on that front, explains the research team at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“Of note was a discussion on the Philips curve, which has flattened, though the ECB believes the relationship is still intact. However, “patience, persistence and prudence” were needed. That means getting inflation up is still contingent on a “very substantial degree of monetary accommodation”. The Governing Council also acknowledged the strength of the euro, “Regarding exchange rates, while it was remarked that the appreciation of the euro to date could be seen in part as reflecting changes in relative fundamentals in the euro area vis-à-vis the rest of the world, concerns were expressed about the risk of the exchange rate overshooting in the future”. That prompted some selling pressure on the euro, but it abated as the session wore on.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.