ECB minutes and Fed speak in focus today – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank point out that in the euro area, the ECB minutes for the September minutes are released at 13:30 CET and focus this time around is on hints regarding the expected QE changes ahead of the important meeting later this month.

Key Quotes

“In the US, focus is on Fed governor Powell who speaks at 15:10 CET, as he is one of the two top candidates for succeeding Yellen as Fed Chair (the other one is Kevin Warsh). We also get initial jobless claims, where we will look for signs that the labour market is recovering after claims rose significantly after the hurricanes.”

“In the UK, BoE's Haldane and McCafferty are speaking today. As the latter is a known hawk, markets will focus on the former, ahead of the BoE meeting next month, where we expect BoE to hike. Markets have priced in a hike by 80% probability.”