ECB may not have final QE plan ready until December - Bloomberg

ECB may not have final QE plan ready until December - BloombergBy Eren Sengezer
"European Central Bank policy makers may not be ready to finalize their decision on next year’s bond-purchase plan until just a couple of weeks before the current program expires," Bloomberg said in a recent article, citing euro-area officials familiar with the matter.
Key quotes:
- While the Governing Council is set to hold its first formal talks next week on its stimulus path for 2018, there is no appetite to rush into a decision then and the complexity of the topic means the full details of the plan might not be settled at the Oct. 26 policy meeting,
- “It makes a lot of sense for them to delay the definite decision until December. It will be interesting to see how the market takes this. As ever market is impatient for news.” David Owen, chief European financial economist at Jefferies, told Bloomberg.
