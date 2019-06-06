ECB leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0% as expected

At its monetary policy meeting held today, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.40%, respectively. Attention now turns to the ECB President Mario Draghi's press conference at 12:30 GMT.

Key highlights from the official statement

Governing Council expects key ECB rates to remain at present levels through H1 2020.

Rates will remain like that until inflation reaches the goal.

Will keep investing repayments from APP.

Regarding the modalities of the new series of quarterly targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III), the Governing Council decided that the interest rate in each operation will be set at a level that is 10 basis points above the average.

For banks whose eligible net lending exceeds a benchmark, the rate applied in TLTRO III will be lower and can be as low as the average interest rate on the deposit facility prevailing over the life of the operation plus 10 basis points.

TLTRO interest rate in each operation will be set at a level that is 10 basis points above the average rate applied in the Eurosystem’s main refinancing operations.

