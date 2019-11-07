ECB - Incoming data and survey results point to moderate but positive growth in the second half of 2019.

ECB - Employment growth remains positive but moderate.

The latest European Central Bank (ECB) Economic Bulletin is surprisingly upbeat.

The ECB have stated that incoming data and survey results point to moderate but positive growth in the second half of 2019.

The central bank also said that employment growth remains positive but moderate,

This comes as welcome news to the Eurozone as some analysts have been suggesting a slowdown has been hurting the area. It would be interesting to see the view of new ECB President Lagarde who has inherited the post after Mario Draghi kickstarted quantitative easing (QE) again at his last meeting as President.

Today the EUR/USD pair has pushed higher after news from China's Commerce Ministry that US and China have agreed to cancel existing tariffs in different phases.

EURUSD now trades 0.13% higher at 1.1081 still unable to regain the 1.11 handle as of yet.