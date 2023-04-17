ECB deposit rate to peak at 3.75% in July – Bloomberg survey

According to the economists surveyed by Bloomberg, a majority of them expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to hike rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its May, June and July policy meetings before pausing its tightening cycle.
Key takeaways
“That would take the deposit rate to 3.75%, where it would stay through the rest of the year.”
“The survey shows economist expectations are broadly in line with those of investors, who’ve pared back bets on the peak of this cycle of hikes following the banking collapses in the US and Switzerland.”
“Underlying inflation might have peaked in regard to quarterly averages, but will still be at 5.5% this quarter and is set to surpass the headline number in the second half of this year.”
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1000 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0100, consolidating Friday’s retreat from a one-year high early Monday. The US Dollar sticks to its recovery mode at the start of the week despite a better market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields. ECBspeak eyed.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2400 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2400, having witnessed some buying interest in the early European morning. The pair is holding steady as investors turn cautious ahead of the top-tier UK economic data releases this week. BoE mulls urgent reform of deposit guarantee scheme.
Gold hesitates below $2,010 despite USD retreat, hawkish Fed concerns linger
Gold seesaws around $2,005 as it struggles for clear directions amid sluggish trading early Monday morning in Europe. The bright metal marked the first daily loss in four the previous day, as well as posted the biggest daily loss in three weeks, as the US Dollar posted a corrective bounce off a one-year low.
Floki Inu price could rally 30% ahead of this FLOKI announcement
Floki Inu price has been moving sideways, trading inside a range for more than a month. This situation could change quickly for FLOKI holders after the recent run-up that retested the range high.
The week ahead - UK CPI and wages, China Q1 GDP, Tesla and Netflix earnings
After such a poor performance in 2022, Chinese leaders appear to be adopting a more pragmatic approach when it comes to this year’s targets for economic growth. Last year’s lockdowns hobbled any prospect of hitting the 5.5% target set a year ago.