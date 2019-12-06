Danske Bank analysts suggest that at Wednesday's FOMC meeting, they are expecting the US Fed to stay on hold, particularly in light of the recent upward revision of payrolls data.

Key Quotes

“Lagarde's first ECB meeting is not expected to bring policy changes, but the ECB is likely to launch formally its long awaited strategy review - though we may not get a deadline for its completion.”

“German politics, and the survival of the Grand Coalition, is still in flux, and investors should not get too excited about a big German fiscal policy boost in the near term.”

“The UK election is coming up on Thursday. If Boris Johnson gets a solid majority, he should be able to get his Brexit deal through Parliament before Christmas and the UK will leave the EU by 31 January.”

“We may get a phase one deal in the US-China trade talks next week, as Trump is otherwise set to put a 15% tariff on another USD160bn of goods from China.”