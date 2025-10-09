ECB Accounts: No immediate pressure to change policy rates

The accounts of the European Central Bank's (ECB) September policy meeting showed on Thursday that policymakers felt no immediate pressure to change the policy rate, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"The environment remained more uncertain than usual."

"The current situation was likely to change materially at some point."

"There continued to be a high option value to waiting for more information."

"Monetary policy stance should not be fine-tuned in response to moderate fluctuations of inflation around the target."

"Several members viewed inflation risks as tilted to the downside."

"A few members viewed inflation risks as tilted to the upside."

Market reaction

This publication failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.1% on the day at 1.1616.