“However, there is quite a large FX option expiry around 1.0550 today and we cannot rule out EUR/USD having to consolidate around here or trading 1.0550 at the 16CET option expiry today if Christine Lagarde has not sufficiently fed the euro bears.”

“Market pricing of the ECB already sees rates being cut into accommodative (sub-2%) territory next summer. That pricing could drift even lower. Overall we remain bearish on EUR/USD and don't see the case for the ECB to aggressively push back against current market pricing.”

“In focus will be whether the ECB reduces these inflation forecasts which in September were set at 2.5%, 2.2% and 1.9% for 24, 25 and 26 respectively. For example, dropping the 2025 forecast closer to 2.0% could potentially lay the path for an accelerated easing cycle.”

The market has firmed up its view that the ECB will cut by 25bp today. There are chances of a 50bp cut, and there could be some downward revision to growth and perhaps even inflation forecasts today, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.