EC President von der Leyen: US tariffs are a major blow to the world economy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded to US President Donald Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ on Thursday, noting that “US tariffs are a major blow to the world economy.”
Additional quotes
“The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the world.”
“All businesses will suffer.”
“There seems to be no order in the disorder.”
“Agrees with Trump that others are taking unfair advantage of the current rules.”
“EU has always been ready to negotiate with the US.”
“Preparing for further counter measures on US tariffs if negotiations fail.”
“We are ready to respond.”
“We are preparing further package of measures to protect our interests.”
“Many feel let down by our old ally.”
Market reaction
The Euro (EUR) pays little heed to these headlines, as EUR/USD adds 0.54% on the day to trade near 1.0920 as of writing.
