Easy policy still appropriate - Bundesbank's Weidmann

Easy policy still appropriate - Bundesbank's WeidmannBy Eren Sengezer
The Bundesbank's President, Jens Weidmann, crossed the wires last minutes in Loerrach, Germany.
Key quotes (via Reuters)
- An expansive monetary policy is still appropriate in the euro area
- European Central Bank may want to consider making its message more balanced as inflation rebounds
- The current, expansive monetary policy is still appropriate
- One can ask whether the ECB council should slowly start considering an exit from the very easy policy and make its communication somewhat more symmetric