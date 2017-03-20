Easy policy still appropriate - Bundesbank's Weidmann

By Eren Sengezer

 The Bundesbank's President, Jens Weidmann, crossed the wires last minutes in Loerrach, Germany.

Key quotes (via Reuters)

  • An expansive monetary policy is still appropriate in the euro area
  • European Central Bank may want to consider making its message more balanced as inflation rebounds
  • The current, expansive monetary policy is still appropriate
  • One can ask whether the ECB council should slowly start considering an exit from the very easy policy and make its communication somewhat more symmetric