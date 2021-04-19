Earnings Preview: Coca-Cola before the open, United Airlines and IBM earnings after the close

Coca-Cola reports Q1 2021 earnings before the market opens on Monday.

IBM and United Airlines report after the close on Monday.

Earnings season so far has continued on from last quarter's strength.

Coca-Cola (KO) is the headline earnings release for Monday as earnings season moves away from financial stocks toward more consumer shares. The banks went out with a bang with all posting strong numbers. The focus will be on the consumer stocks to see how the reopening of the economy, stimulus check spending and outlook for the US economy will feed through to results and forecasts.

Coca-Cola stock forecast

Coke (KO) is expected to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 and revenue of $8.61 billion. The earnings release is before the market opens with a conference call post the release set for 0830 EST / 1230 GMT on Monday.

IBM stock forecast

IBM is to post earnings after the bell on Monday. Analysts expect IBM to post $1.63 in earnings per share and revenue of $17.34 billion for Q1 2021. IBM has a conference call set for 1700 EST / 2100 GMT. IBM has been trying to move away from its legacy business into more cloud computing so expect more detail on this transformation.

United Airlines stock forecast

United Airlines (UAL) posts Q1 2021 results also after the close on Monday. EPS is forecast to come in at $-7.05 on revenue of $3.27 billion. Obviously, this sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, so the guidance, forward bookings, the number of flights compared to 2019 and load factor going forward will be the most important to watch.

