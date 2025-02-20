The general US Dollar (USD) rebound that has developed over the course of this week is showing signs of stumbling, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
USD drifts lower as tariff volatility eases
"There is not an evident theme behind the USD dip. However, tariff volatility in the markets generally is subsiding and there are perhaps signs that the 'US exceptionalism' mood that developed around the president’s election win is fading somewhat. US stocks are up 4-5% in YTD terms but European markets—which are clearly facing some growth challenges—are up significantly more (Dax +13%, CAC +10.6% YTD)."
"DXY losses below 107 overnight tip near-term technical risks towards a bit more softness at least and perhaps a retest of last Friday’s low around 106.5. Yesterday’s FOMC minutes reflected the cautious tone of recent comments from top policymakers. The minutes noted that officials wanted more progress on inflation before adjusting rates while uncertainty warranted caution. They also noted trade and immigration policy might hinder disinflation. Swaps suggest the Fed will remain on hold until September when the first full 1/4 point cut is priced into contracts."
"US weekly claims data drop at 8.30ET along with the Philly Fed survey. US Leading Indicators are out at 10ET. The Fed’s Goolsbee, Musalem, Barr and Kugler (all voters this year) are speaking over the course of the day. RBA Governor Bullock delivers her parliamentary testimony at 17.30 ET. Remarks are likely to reflect her cautious comments on the policy outlook that followed the central bank’s first rate cut in four years this week."
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0450 as US Dollar weakens
EUR/USD regains upside traction and rises toward 1.0450 on Thursday, supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar. Investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US and comments from Federal Reserve officials.
Gold sets new record-high above $2,950
Gold stays in positive territory near the record-high it set above $2,950 in the European session on Thursday. Retreating US Treasury bond yields and the cautious market mood due to the uncertainty surrounding Trump policies help XAU/USD push higher.
GBP/USD holds ground above 1.2600, awaits US data
GBP/USD holds ground above 1.2600 in the European session on Thursday. The pair is helped by a sustained US Dollar weakness but broad risk-off mood due to renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump could limit the risk sensitive Pound Sterling. US data is next in focus.
Bitcoin consolidation continues as market prepares for the next major move
Bitcoin has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since February 5. Glassnode reports weakening capital inflows and declining derivatives activity, with short-term holder accumulation resembling challenging market conditions.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
