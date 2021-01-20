DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields

- It was a flat day in the end for the DXY, despite risk-on in the stock market.
- Pandemic nerves may have acted in support of the US dollar but falling real yields may hurt it.
The Trump to Biden administration went smoothly on Wednesday, with no sign of a repeat of the violence of two weeks ago that some had feared. That, combined with Tuesday’s calling from US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen for Congress to “go big” with the fiscal stimulus in the coming months seems to have underpinned risk appetite (major US equity indices embarked on a big Tech-driven surge to fresh all-time highs anyway), though the whole of the market did not conform to the upbeat tone of equity markets.
Indeed, by the end of US trade, crude oil markets had erased earlier gains and finished the day flat and the US dollar, which would normally sell off as stocks rise, was choppy and mixed. Indecision in these two assets was perhaps a symptom of nerves regarding the continued deterioration in the state of the global Covid-19 outbreak as the (northern hemisphere) winter months drag on; Germany and the Netherlands tightened lockdowns and UK deaths continue their alarming surge, while the Biden team is reportedly already alarmed that it might lose control over the pandemic before it even has a chance to try to fight it.
In the end, the Dollar Index (DXY) finished the day with very marginal losses just below 90.50, having swung between the 90.20s and 90.70s.
Fed stimulus here to stay and inflation on the way says bond market
While pandemic nerves might be keeping DXY supported, bond markets are suggesting that markets are unwinding bets that the Fed might prematurely withdraw monetary stimulus by tapering its asset purchases, a factor which seems likely to ultimately be a negative for the US dollar; real yields were under pressure on Wednesday, with the 10-year TIPS dropping about 2bps to below -1.05% and a test of recent all-time lows just under -1.1% insight. Meanwhile, break-even inflation expectations have also been on the rise, with the 10-year briefly crossing back above 2.1%. This all suggests that the markets expect 1) higher inflation moving forward as a result of stimulus and 2) that further fiscal stimulus likely under the Biden administration will not cause a tightening in financial conditions with the Fed there to soak up additional US government debt issuance in the secondary market.
DXY key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|90.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.13
|Daily SMA50
|90.92
|Daily SMA100
|92.15
|Daily SMA200
|94.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.77
|Previous Daily Low
|90.4
|Previous Weekly High
|90.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.92
|Previous Monthly High
|92.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?
Considering Joe Biden’s arrival to the White House as the 46th US President, backed by the recent executive orders, market optimism is likely to keep the AUD/USD bulls happy and hence any positive employment data, as expected can add strength to the quote.
EUR/USD: Extends bounce off 50-day SMA above 1.2100
EUR/USD takes the bids near 1.2117, the intraday high, amid Thursday’s Asian session. The quote recently jumped as the recently elected US President Joe Biden unveiled the first executive orders.
USD/JPY under pressure ahead of BOJ’s monetary policy decision
USD/JPY resumed its decline after failing to advance beyond 104.00. Pressure mounts as investors await for the Bank of Japan.
XAU/USD refreshes two-week high, eyes $1,900 amid risk on mood
Gold buyers pause around $1,871 after rising the most in 13 days the previous day, as Thursday’s Asian session begins. The yellow metal seesaws around the recently flashed two-week top as traders await fresh push to extend the optimism.
DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields
It was a flat day in the end for the DXY, despite risk-on in the stock market. Pandemic nerves may have acted in support of the US dollar but falling real yields may hurt it. The Trump to Biden administration went smoothly on Wednesday.