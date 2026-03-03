TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

DXY: Energy shock keeps greenback supported – ING

DXY: Energy shock keeps greenback supported – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING’s Chris Turner notes the Dollar has strengthened as the Middle East conflict drives higher energy prices, favouring energy exporters over importers in Europe and Asia. He argues the Dollar is best placed to benefit from this energy shock, especially while investors unwind overweight positions in Europe and emerging markets. Limited US data and potential hawkish tones from the Fed could further support the Dollar and DXY.

Energy shock underpins Dollar strength

"The dollar was stronger across the board yesterday as investors reacted to the surge in energy prices. One of the biggest intraday moves occurred when headlines broke of Qatar suspending gas production after an Iranian attack on its facilities. As our commodities team notes, the gas market went into this conflict tighter than the crude oil market and thus is more susceptible to larger price spikes."

"And given investors went into this crisis with large overweight positions in Europe and emerging markets – in currencies and equities – both currency blocs look susceptible to further unwinding should energy prices stay high. So, unless someone like China, a huge buyer of Iranian crude, can convince Iranian forces from attacking production facilities and threatening shipping, we expect European and EM currencies to stay vulnerable. For reference, European natural gas futures have just re-opened back near their highs."

"There is little US data of note today, and we have a speech from the Fed's John Williams at 15:55CET. He sits at the doveish end of the spectrum. But any concern over sticky inflation could add to this week's upside pressure on short-dated US rates and lift the dollar further."

"DXY looks likely to stay bid in the near term. 99.50/100.00 looks like the target whilst energy prices remain bid."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1600 ahead of EU inflation data

EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1600 ahead of EU inflation data

EUR/USD extends the decline toward 1.1600 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair remains under pressure as surging energy prices amid the US-Iran war have increased the risks of higher inflation for the Old Continent. The focus is now on the Eurozone preliminary inflation reading for February. 

GBP/USD drops back toward three-month lows below 1.3350

GBP/USD drops back toward three-month lows below 1.3350

GBP/USD is back in the red, accelerating its downside toward the three-month lows of 1.3315 in European trading on Tuesday. The ongoing escalation in the Iran war, combined with rising Oil prices, weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling as the US Dollar preserves the previous upside. 

Gold weakens below $5,300 as sustained USD buying counter Middle East tensions

Gold weakens below $5,300 as sustained USD buying counter Middle East tensions

Gold attracts some intraday selling and falls around $100 from the daily top, around the $5,380 area. The US Dollar climbs to a fresh high since January 20 and turns  out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the commodity. However, concerns about a broader regional conflict in the Middle East continue to weigh on investors' sentiment and underpin demand for the traditional safe-haven bullion.

Stellar risks deeper losses as derivatives metrics turn negative

Stellar risks deeper losses as derivatives metrics turn negative

Stellar is trading red below $0.16 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after a slight recovery the previous day. Weakening derivatives data caps the recovery, while an unfavorable technical outlook projects a deeper correction for the XLM token in the upcoming days.

The market is not panicking it is repricing the probability distribution of Oil and time

The market is not panicking it is repricing the probability distribution of Oil and time

At the end of the day, markets do not trade morality or geopolitics. They trade transmission channels. And the only channel that truly matters in this maelstrom runs through the price of energy and the time value of money.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rises on commodities demand amid US-Iran war

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rises on commodities demand amid US-Iran war

Hyperliquid (HYPE) steadies above $33 at press time on Tuesday, marking its fourth consecutive day of recovery in a broadly volatile market due to the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers