"But into the weekend and ahead of Trump inauguration (20 Jan), markets may turn slight cautious on positions (USD dip maybe shallow), fearing that tariffs may soon be announced. On Truth social platform, President-elect Trump recently said that he will create an external revenue service to collect tariffs, duties and all revenue that come from foreign sources. That said, tariff uncertainty remains in terms of timing, magnitude and scope of products."

"He also added that Fed could lower rates again in 1H 2025 if data remains favorable. Timing of next rate cut shifted earlier to Jun (vs. Oct previously) while the quantum of rate cut expectations have also risen back to 42bps. This morning’s release of data shows China growth and activity data came in better than expected. This helped to keep Asian FX supported."

US Dollar (USD) was a touch softer overnight, helped by dovish comments from Fed’s Waller. He said that Fed may cut rates more this year and sooner than investors expect if future inflation data fall in line with Dec CPI report. DXY was last seen trading at 109.01 levels, OCBC's FX analyst Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.