DXY: Core PCE in focus – OCBC

“Bear in mind that razor thin market liquidity may exacerbate choppy moves in FX market on any catalyst. Mild bullish momentum on daily chart is fading while RSI fell. Bearish divergence on daily MACD, RSI observed. Downside play likely. Support at 106.20, 105.40/50 levels (21 DMA, 38.2% fibo). Resistance at 107.40, 108.10 (recent high).”

“Today brings 3Q GDP, core PCE, durable goods orders, Chicago PMI, initial jobless claims, personal income/spending. Firmer print will add to US exceptionalism narrative, keeping USD rates and USD elevated for longer, while softer print should add to USD unwinding momentum (i.e. USD may ease more). No US data for released on Thu and Fri due to Thanksgiving Day holidays.”

“Stretched USD valuation, technical signals and potential December seasonality effect (DXY fell in 8 out of the last 10 Decembers) are some considerations for profit-taking on USD longs in the near term. We may need to see a flush out of USD longs before USD can resume its rise (at some point later). In the interim, we would look to US data for directional cues for USD.”

The US Dollar (USD) drifted a touch lower even as Trump threatened tariffs yesterday. Price action continues to show that USD bull momentum is feeling lethargic, and the highs seen last week lacked follow through. DXY fell; last at 106.46, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.