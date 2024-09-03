The Dollar Index (DXY) consolidated in a 101.55-101.80 range after a three-day rally from 100.55 to 101.80, DBS Senior FX Strategist Philip Wee notes.
Markets are likely set to fluctuate more
“US stock and bond markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. Still, the S&P and Nasdaq Composite futures are pointing to a positive open today after being in negative territory for most of Monday. Today, consensus sees the US ISM Manufacturing PMI improving to 47.5 in August from 46.8 in July.”
“However, markets see Friday’s jobs report as the primary support for the anticipated 25 bps rate cut at the FOMC meeting on September 18. With markets also weighing this potential against the other rate cuts expected from other central banks, markets will likely fluctuate more after the past two months of USD selling.”
