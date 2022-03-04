DWAC stock price: Digital world acquisition extends gains despite broader market losses

NASDAQ: DWAC gained 2.21% during Thursday’s trading session.

A Capitol Riot panel has found President Trump engaged in criminal conspiracy.

Twitter is stepping up fact-checking to fight disinformation.

NASDAQ: DWAC extended its win streak to six straight sessions as the pre-merger SPAC stock continues to show strength during ongoing market volatility. On Thursday, shares of DWAC gained a further 2.21% and closed the trading session at $97.25. The global markets continued to flip flop in March as the markets retreated off of their gains from the previous session. The NASDAQ led the way lower as the tech-heavy index fell by 1.56%, while the S&P 500 dropped by 0.53%. The Dow Jones fell by 96 basis points as well during a choppy session on Wall Street as investors continued to weigh the ongoing events in Ukraine.

Truth Social’s founder, former President Donald Trump, is in the headlines again as he is investigated for his role in the Capitol Riots from last January. A panel found that Trump may have indeed engaged in criminal conspiracy, as well as defrauding the US government and even obstructed official proceedings when he was voted out of the Oval Office. It’s unclear if any discipline will come from this, but it certainly does not come at a good time as Trump is believed to be looking to run for election again in 2024.

DWAC stock forecast

Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is attempting to step up its security checks to fight the ongoing battle against disinformation. The site is introducing the ‘Birdwatch’ community who will be able to rate headlines and news stories as “helpful”, “somewhat”, or “not helpful”. Twitter is hoping that this will help to defend against the spread of disinformation, especially during turbulent times like these.