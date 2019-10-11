DUP Source: DUP is *not* necessarily opposed to a post-Brexit customs partnership with EU - The Times

The Times quotes a Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) source, as saying that the DUP is *not* necessarily opposed to a post-Brexit customs partnership with the EU.

The Source added: 'Provided it doesn't mean that NI is excluded from being able to participate in new trade deals we could be supportive.'

The GBP markets are unfazed by the comments from the hard-liner DUP’s source, with GBP/USD holding firmer above 1.2650, having failed to resist above the 1.27 handle.