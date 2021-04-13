Dr. Fauci: AstraZeneca is a good vaccine, US will not need it

Commenting on the AstraZeneca vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, “I think that it is a good vaccine,” in an interview with BBC Radio on Tuesday.

Additional quotes

“If the safety issue gets straightened out, the efficacy of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine is really quite good.”

“Whether or not we ever use AZ is unclear.”

“Looks at this point in time that the US is a good vaccine AZ vaccine as has other supplies.”

Market reaction

The US dollar is retracing some of its early gains despite the rally in Treasury yields. Markets have turned cautious ahead of the US CPI report.

