Dow Jones leads other indices on Monday ahead of Home Depot, Salesforce, Nvidia earnings

- Market feels uncertain in light of Trump tariff rhetoric.
- The Home Depot will report earnings before the open on Tuesday.
- Salesforce and Nvidia will report earnings after the close on Wednesday.
- Wedbush Securities has lots to say about all three members of the Dow Jones index.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is winning Monday once again as a slate of high-profile earnings reports this week gives the legacy index an edge over its competitors. The DJIA is up 0.4% at lunchtime in New York, while the S&P 500 is flat and the NASDAQ sheds 0.4%.
The Home Depot (HD) gets the ball rolling on Tuesday, and both Nvidia (NVDA) and Salesforce (CRM) are scheduled to release results on Wednesday. With just 30 constituents compared to the much larger number of holdings in the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ, the Dow is drawing more interest at the start of the trading week due to its concentration of high-profile reporters.
The broad United States (US) stock market has begun the week in a spirit of uncertainty as reports emerged over the weekend that the Trump administration is mulling new global tariff options. Previous tariffs on China, as well as tariffs on the import of steel and aluminum, have been announced, and previously announced 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada might still go into effect on March 1 after being delayed at the start of February.
JPMorgan was out with a client note on Monday exhorting investors to expect further tariffs and for the anti-free trade rhetoric to continue. The Trump administration has been fickle in the first month of this administration, cascading back and forth between harsh tariff rhetoric and optimism in reaching less onerous trade deals.
“We see tariff headline news flow risk as a continuous theme through this year, and beyond. If the trade war escalates, business confidence generally will be hit, but the US is likely to be less affected than others,” JPMorgan analysts wrote.
Statements from the administration have been injuring the share prices of many high-profile stocks on Monday. Alibaba (BABA) stock is down more than 9% on news saying that the Trump administration is considering further actions against China, while Palantir (PLTR) shed a similar amount following last week’s news that the Defense Department is looking to cut its budget by as much as 8% per year over several years, although some of that revenue could be shifted to new projects.
The Home Depot earnings preview
The Home Depot is expected to release earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday. Wall Street expects the building and household goods retail to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.04 on revenue of $39.07 billion.
You would have to go back to 2020 to find a quarter where The Home Depot missed the bottom line, but the retailer has missed the revenue consensus figure on several occasions over the past two years.
The consensus EPS figure is about 8% above the reported number one year earlier, and the revenue figure is expected to gain more than 12% YoY.
Analysts have been worried by inflation affecting consumer spending in this category over the past year, but Wedbush analyst Seth Basham sees a silver lining. Basham says that the last quarter’s 1.3% drop in comparable same-store sales should give Q4 a greater ability to report gains.
Additionally, analysts believe that US wildfires and hurricanes in the past few months will lead to higher demand in certain home renovation categories.
HD daily stock chart
Nvidia earnings preview
Nvidia will unveil fiscal Q4 results after the close on Wednesday. Wall Street is expecting the GPU leader to report $0.85 per share in adjusted EPS on $38.15 billion.
This amounts to a 63% gain in EPS compared with a year earlier and a nearly 73% increase in revenue.
With Microsoft announcing a reduction in spending on data center capex, Wall Street will want to know whether the AI revolution is picking up steam or leveling off. This will make the outlook from CEO Jensen Huang all the more important to share price dynamics.
The typically optimistic Wedbush analysts have placed their money on another “beat and raise” announcement.
“We believe demand is far outstripping supply with Blackwell [GPUs] in the field and after speaking with many enterprise AI customers, we have seen not one AI enterprise deployment slow down or change due to the DeepSeek situation,” writes the Wedbush office.
NVDA daily stock chart
Salesforce earnings preview
Competing with Nvidia for eyeballs on Wednesday will be CEO Marc Benioff’s Salesforce. After boasting about signing large numbers of new corporate clients for its Agentforce AI product, the market will probably be entirely focused on that number this time around.
Back in Q3, Benioff said that the recently launched Agentforce, which helps clients build their own AI agents for customer service and other uses, had already garnered 200 corporate signup deals. But he expected Q4 would see thousands of deals inked with customers.
On Monday, Salesforce announced a deal to offer its Agentforce platform through Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google Cloud.
Wedbush’s Dan Ives says that the AI story could add $80 to the CRM share price and reiterated his price target of $425.
Wall Street is expecting the leader in customer relationship management software to report adjusted EPS of $2.61 on just over $10 billion in revenue.
CRM daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains traction and bounces off daily lows
After bottoming out near 1.0450, EUR/USD managed to regain some balance and revisit the 1.0470 zone on the back of alternating risk appetite trends in the FX world and amid investors' assessment of the German elections.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2630 amid a vacillating Dollar
GBP/USD alternates gains with losses in the low-1.2600s in response to the lack of a clear direction in the global markets and a lacklustre price action surrounding the Greenback.
Gold extends consolidative phase near record highs
Prices of Gold glimmered higher on Monday, hitting an all-time high around $2,955 per ounce troy on the back of the US Dollar's inconclusive price action as investors are warming up for a key inflation report due toward the end of the week.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC standoff continues
Bitcoin has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February. Amid this consolidation, investor sentiment remains indecisive, with US spot ETFs recording a $540 million net outflow last week, signaling institutional demand weakness.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.