After months of betting on "the next meeting", markets finally nailed down the Fed's first rate cut in nine months.

The Fed's SEP implies Fed policymakers have agreed with rate markets that two additional cuts will be required by the end of the year.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a quarter-point interest rate cut, in line with market expectations. With the Fed moving to make its first rate cut since last December, investors are immediately pivoting to focus on how many rate cuts the Fed is expected to deliver through the remainder of 2025.

The Federal Reserve's Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) also indicates that Federal Reserve policymakers anticipate additional interest rate adjustments in the foreseeable future. According to the dot plot, most policymakers foresee interest rates stabilizing at approximately 3.5-3.75% by the end of the year, suggesting the potential for two further rate reductions through December.

The Dow Jones touched chart territory north of 46,250 for the first time ever following the Fed's rate announcement and SEP adjustment. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned during his post-rate call press conference that the Fed is still tracking data from one release to the next, warning that the SEP is not a "preset course". US equities gave up the day's bullish gains and backslid back below 46,000 on reaction.

Fed Chair Powell noted that despite the appearance of odds of another 50 bps in rate cuts before the end of the year, the support for two more cuts isn't widespread throughout the Fed, limiting the potential dovishness of the Fed.

