Dow Jones Industrial Average splits from the pack and sheds 150 points

- The Dow Jones backslid around 150 points on Thursday.
- US equities are higher overall, but losses in key tech stocks are punishing the Dow.
- Earnings brought more downside misses in overvalued silicon companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) slid on Thursday, falling around 150 points to retest the 44,750 level. Earnings reports dominated US equities on Thursday, with the tech sector suffering a string of missed revenue and growth expectations.
US economic data was strictly mid-tier, though week-on-week Initial Jobless Claims rose to 219K through the week ended January 31. Median market forecasts expected a print of 213K, and the previous week’s figure was revised slightly to 208K.
Another Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs data dump looms on Friday. Net job additions are expected to ease to 170K in January, down from December’s print of 256K. Revisions to older data will be closely watched this week. Post-print revisions drifted toward the stronger side during 2024, frustrating market participants hoping for cracks in the US employment landscape to help push the Federal Reserve (Fed) toward more rate cuts.
Dow Jones news
In aggregate terms, the Dow Jones is roughly on-balance on Thursday, with about half of the equity board’s listed securities testing the high side. Nvidia (NVDA) topped the pile, gaining 2.2% and clawing back to $127 per share, followed closely by Caterpillar (CAT), which rose 2% to $366 per share.
Honeywell (HON) tumbled 5.2%, falling to $210 per share after issuing annual forward guidance that fell short of analyst expectations. Salesforce (CRM) also backslid, declining 4.2% to $210 per share as the AI rally sputters out.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones is set to snap a three-day winning streak as the 45,000 handle proves to be too slick of a surface for bulls to get a foothold on. Despite a softer stance on Thursday, the Dow is holding stubbornly in bull country, in the green by 5.2% so far in 2025.
A technical floor is priced in at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 43,700. On the high side, the immediate target for bidders will be record highs set in December just above 45,065.
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops to 1.2400 area after BoE cut, US data
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2400 on Thursday. Although the disappointing US data help the pair limit its losses, it struggles to gather recovery momentum following the Bank of England's decision to cut the policy rate by 25 bps.
EUR/USD stays below 1.0400 despite weak US data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0400 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The cautious market stance supports the USD and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction, even after the data from the US showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 219,000.
Gold correcting overbought conditions
Gold keeps its inconclusive price action below the $2,870 region per ounce troy on Thursday against the backdrop of a marked recovery in the Greenback and a mild rebound in US yields across the curve. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Friday's key US jobs data.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC recovers above $98,000 as Eric Trump encourages WLFI to add BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading above $98,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after losing nearly 5% in the last two days.
Top Trumps: The global economy’s House of Cards
The year has barely started and we are learning the hard way what Donald Trump’s second term in office means for markets, analysts and global policymakers. It's like living through an episode of the political thriller, House of Cards.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.