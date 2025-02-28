- The Dow Jones recovered 150 points on Friday but still remains down on the week.
- Equities broadly recovered after US PCE inflation came in as expected.
- Coming up next week: maybe, maybe not tariffs and another NFP print.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) recovered some lost ground on Friday, rebounding about 150 points to remain in contention with the 43,400 level. Despite Friday’s bullish attempt, the major equity index remains down from Monday’s opening prices. US President Donald Trump got in a row with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Ukrainian leader declined to sign Donald Trump’s defense agreement without asking questions or seeking expanded clarification on the contents of President Trump’s much-desired “rare earths deal”.
Read more: US President Trump, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy exchange barbs over defense deal
Despite a recent uptick in headline inflation figures, US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCEPI) inflation data still came in broadly as expected, helping to soothe some frayed investor nerves. January’s core PCE Price Index eased to 2.6% YoY from a revised 2.9% YoY, matching median market forecasts. Despite the overall upbeat tone of Friday’s inflation print, market exuberance is unlikely to stretch too far: US inflation factors remain volatile in the face of inconsistent trade policy from the White House, and core metrics continue to run hotter than the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) ideal target of 2%.
A recent uptick in hostile trade language from US President Donald Trump has stepped up investor concerns this week. Markets have generally gotten used to brushing off Donald Trump’s trade tariff bluster after several walkbacks on his own arbitrary timelines for imposing widespread tariffs on most of the US’ closest trading partners. However, President Trump revamped his recent tariff threats, pivoting on his latest delay and declaring that a 25% tariff package on both Canada and Mexico would be coming into effect on March 4.
Adding to market pressures next week, a fresh iteration of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data looms ahead next Friday. Recent economic data has tilted toward the downside, making investors increasingly concerned about a potential slowdown. Recent jobless figures also accelerated, raising concerns that the US labor market may be showing cracks. Next week’s NFP print will carry additional weight, outside of the usual heavy-hitter it tends to be.
Dow Jones news
The Dow Jones is trading roughly half-and-half on Friday, with winners and losers hung across the middle. 3M (MMM) gained 1.7%, climbing to $153 per share, while IBM (IBM) fell 2%, slipping below $250 per share.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones continues to churn lower into bear country, trading on the south side of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 43,840. The major equity index is still holding above the 200-day EMA at the 42,000 handle, but that particular bull run is growing long in the tooth with the Dow entirely outrunning its own 200-day EMA for over two years. Bullish momentum has certainly faded, but time is running out for sellers as technical oscillators grind into oversold territory, and the DJIA is barely down 4% from its last swing high near 45,000.
Dow Jones daily chart
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains near 1.0400 post-US PCE
The US Dollar’s inconclusive price action allows some recovery in EUR/USD, keeping the pair around the 1.0400 region following the release of PCE inflation data for the month of January.
Gold slumps to fresh multi-week lows below $2,840
Gold stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in three weeks below $2,840. The uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy and month-end flows seem to be weighing on XAU/USD, which remains on track to snap an eight-week winning streak.
GBP/USD clings to gains just above 1.2600 after PCE data
GBP/USD remains positively oriented in the 1.2600 neighbourhood as the Greenback is navigating a vacillating range following the PCE inflation release.
The week ahead – US Payrolls, ECB rate meeting, ITV results – W/c 3rd March
Having seen the Federal Reserve keep rates on hold last month the US labour market continues to show remarkable resilience, despite seeing a slowdown in hiring in January, after a blow out December number.
Weekly focus – Tariff fears are back on the agenda
While the timing of the EU measures remains still uncertain, Trump surprised markets on Thursday by signalling that the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico will be enacted when the one-month delay runs out next Tuesday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.