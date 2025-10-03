The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) caught a firm bid on Friday, rising 482 points, or 1.04%, bottom-to-top. The Dow briefly pierced the 47,000 major price handle for the first time ever, before easing back to a more sedate +300 points (0.65%) on the day. Broad-market index gains were trimmed by a late-session pullback in familiar tech names such as Palantir (PLTR), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Equities climb despite key data going dark

The Dow has chalked up another bullish week, closing flat or in the green for a fourth consecutive trading week as bullish investor sentiment continues. Markets are shaking off the US government’s ongoing budget shutdown, with investors confident that the federal closure will be short-lived. In the meantime, the absence of key official labor data has limited the available pool of data that the Federal Reserve (Fed) can use to inform its interest rate decisions, reinforcing investor expectations that the Fed will deliver a follow-up quarter-point interest rate cut on October 29.

The Trump administration is chomping at the bit to use the federal shutdown as an opportunity to shutter and terminate entire departments of federal workers within the government, a policy move that could put further pressure on the labor market, ostensibly in a move to trim overspending at the federal level. After the DOGE experiment headed up by former Trump frontman Elon Musk failed to generate the outsized cost savings that were promised at the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term, the federal government has overspent on its budget every single month since Trump took office in January.

Lacking NFP, labor market appears to be weakening, bolstering rate cut odds

The Trump administration’s moves to further cut federal employment amidst the government shutdown bode poorly after ADP Employment Change figures posted earlier this week saw the datapoint’s steepest single-month decline in over two years. The latest Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report has been suspended until the government shutdown ends, and investors expect that the missing datapoint will limit the amount of data that the Fed could use to avoid further interest rate cuts through the remainder of the year.

Dow Jones daily chart