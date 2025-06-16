- The Dow Jones climbed around 300 points on Monday, challenging the 42,500 region.
- Investors are betting on some sort of resolution in the Israel-Iran conflict that cropped up last week.
- Despite a positive tilt to equities, trade concerns and Middle East conflicts are keeping bullish momentum capped.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) found firmer footing on Monday, kicking off the new trading week on a high note and paring away most of the late-week losses that pushed indexes into the red last Friday. Israel launched strikes against Iranian targets under the auspices of denying Iran access to nuclear weapons. Israel is one of only four countries to not sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and is also not a party to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
Despite Israel’s strikes quickly spiraling out into barrages of missile launches between Iran and Israel that continued through the weekend and into Monday, investors are still banking on a potential ceasefire, or at least a cooling of constantly rising Middle East tensions. Equities rallied on Monday following headlines from the Wall Street Journal that Iran was “open” to the idea of engaging in peace talks with Israel. However, the Iranian government, through the Qatari state-controlled media outlet Al Jazeera, denied the reports as false. Undeterred, traders are hedging their bets that a resolution will be found, rather than continuing to boil over into a widespread conflict.
Aggregated consumer sentiment figures rose for the first time in almost seven months last week, adding further pressure on the long side. Rebounding consumer sentiment comes at a time when Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are still locked in “wait and see” mode on possible economic fallout from the Trump administration’s whiplash trade “policies”, which primarily consist of threatening and then canceling widespread import taxes.
Fed on deck, another rate hold expected
The Fed is poised to make another interest rate call this week; the central bank is broadly expected to stand pat on interest rates once again, a move that will likely draw further ire from President Donald Trump. Trump has expressed frustration at multiple stages at the Fed’s unwillingness to ease interest rates as he scrambles to find a way to make federal debt more manageable; Trump’s bespoke “Big Beautiful Budget Bill” is expected to add trillions to the federal deficit over the next decade, despite campaigning on a platform of eliminating the federal debt overhang “within months” of taking office.
According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, interest rate traders are currently pricing in 70% odds of at least a quarter-point rate cut in September. A follow-up rate trim is expected in either October or December, with odds flipping between the two on a day-by-day basis.
Read more stock news: IBM stock leads Dow Jones higher
Dow Jones price forecast
Monday’s bullish push has pared back some of last week’s late losses, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average back above 42,500. However, the major equity index remains embroiled in a consolidation zone that has plagued the Dow since mid-May.
The Dow Jones found fresh highs north of the 43,000 major price handle last week before Middle East headlines knocked investor sentiment lower, taking DJIA bids with it. The Dow still has a major technical floor priced in from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 41,800, and the 50-day EMA is in the process of confirming a bullish cross of the long-run moving average.
Dow Jones daily chart
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Jun 18, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.5%
Previous: 4.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes 0.6690
AUD/USD rapidly left behind Friday’s pronounced decline and regained strong impulse on Monday, surpassing the 0.6500 barrier with certain conviction and reaching new peaks around 0.6550. The move higher in spot was propped up by extra losses in the US Dollar and a generalised risk-on mood.
EUR/USD keeps the bid bias in place
EUR/USD surpassed the 1.1600 barrier once again, although it failed to extend the move further north in quite a firm start to the week. The renewed weakness around the Greenback allowed spot and the risk complex in general to regain composure and leave behind the recent drop.
Gold slips back to daily lows, looks at $3,380
Gold keeps its offered stance on Monday, and is now drifting lower to the area of daily troughs around $3,380 per troy ounce against the backdrop of persistent risk-on sentiment and shrinking effervescence in the Middle East. Furthermore, the tepid bounce in US yields across the board also contributes to the decline in the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP flaunts potential breakout to $3.00 on surging risk appetite
Ripple (XRP) flaunts a short-term bullish outlook as part of the recovery from the sell-off encountered last week after Israel launched attacks on Iran, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.