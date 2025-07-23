- The Dow Jones lurched into near-time highs as the Trump administration teases new trade deals.
- Tariff levels are set to swing lower as progress on Japan and EU trade deals is made, but details remain thin.
- Another walkback from sky-high import tax threats is bolstering investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) caught a strong bid on Wednesday, rising to its highest levels in five months and knocking on the door of fresh all-time highs. The United States (US) appears to be making progress on trade deals with both Japan and the European Union (EU), giving investors a firm confidence boost as they head through the midweek market session.
EU trade deal on the table, but backup plans in the works
According to reporting by the Financial Times, the Trump administration and the EU are inching toward a firm deal that would see the majority of President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs against European goods fall by the wayside. Specific details about what a EU-US trade pact would look like remain thin; however, any sign of progress is good news for stock markets, which have been battling tariff woes through the majority of the year up to this point.
There’s still plenty of time for things to go wrong: according to statements from EU diplomats, European member countries are poised to vote on a package of counter-tariffs against the US as soon as Thursday if a trade deal which includes tariffs of no more than 30% on European exports to the US is not reached. If the vote passes, the EU could impose a targeted package of counter-tariffs on $109B worth of US goods beginning on August 7.
A trade spokesperson for the European Commission (EC), Olof Gill, noted that “the EU’s primary focus is on achieving a negotiated outcome with the US”, but noted that the EU remains ready to use its anti-coercion instruments (ACI) to fast-track retaliatory tariffs should a trade deal fall through.
US-Japan trade deal poses fresh trade complications
A tentative trade agreement between the US and Japan was announced this week, which would include a “reciprocal” 15% tariff level on all Japanese goods imported into the US. While investors are taking it as a good sign in the short term, things could get messy for US companies down the line, who will struggle with the already existing 50% US tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as pending flat tariffs on copper. Japanese companies that export metal-based goods to the US will enjoy a permanent cost advantage over US products under the current trade plans.
Read more stock news: Fiserv stock plunges 21% on Q2 organic sales miss
Dow Jones price forecast
Wednesday’s bullish push has put the Dow Jones on track to challenge record highs north of 45,000. The Dow has broken out of recent congestion to the high side, but a near-term bearish pullback could send the major equity index back into consolidation range.
Last November’s peak of 45,071.56 is the record high that bulls will need to beat to muscle the Dow back into all-time highs. On the low end, a bearish reversal could see the DJIA backslide all the way to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 43,365.
Dow Jones 5-minute chart
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims losses, approaches 1.1760
EUR/USD now manages to trim part of its initial losses and embarks on a move toward the 1.1750 zone following progress in the US-EU trade agreement, according to FT on Wednesday. The pair’s price action, in the meantime, comes on the back of a vacillating mood in the US Dollar, as traders continue to assess the recently announced US-Japan trade deal.
GBP/USD rises to daily peaks near 1.3560
GBP/USD continues its weekly climb north of 1.3500 on Wednesday. Indeed, Cable's third daily advance in a row comes amid irresolute developments in the Greenback as investors examine the newly signed trade agreement between the US and Japan.
Gold deflates to two-day lows, breaches below $3,400
Gold now intensifies its daily decline and returns to the sub-$3,400 zone per troy ounce on Wednesday. The yellow metal faces further selling pressure in response to mitigated trade concerns, all following the US-Japan trade deal and positive developments surrounding a potential US-EU agreement.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP show weakness, but rising Open Interest depicts bullish speculation
Cryptocurrencies are showing signs of weakness overall, with leading assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple, edging lower at the time of writing on Wednesday. A 3.5% decline in the total market capitalization to $3.9 trillion over the past 24 hours underscores the overhead pressure possibly due to profit-taking.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.