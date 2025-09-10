- The Dow Jones bottomed out on Wednesday despite a better-than-expected PPI inflation print.
- Equities are tilted into the high end as rate cut bets continue to climb.
- Most of the post-PPI gains are limited to AI and tech supplier stocks, with key domestic players still declining.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) missed the mark on Wednesday, shedding over 250 points from the open. US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation came in below expectations, bolstering bets of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week.
The Dow Jones briefly tested record highs above 45,800 on Wednesday, but the major equity index pivoted into the bearish side, shedding nearly 450 points peak-to-trough before finding a tentative foothold near 45,500. The Dow is still holding close to all-time highs, but bullish momentum is struggling to find the gas pedal. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is rising quickly into the 44,700 region and could pose a fresh technical challenge (or target) for short pressure.
PPI inflation eases back, supporting rate cut hopes
US PPI inflation came in much cooler than expected, prompting another fresh push into bets that the Fed will pick up its pace of interest rate cuts heading into year end. Headline PPI inflation eased to 2.6% YoY in August, while the monthly figure showed a 0.1% contraction.
The upbeat producer-level inflation print prompted another social media volley from US President Donald Trump, claiming that Fed Chair Jerome Powell is “too late” and needs to cut interest rates “now”. Apparently, the current 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue resident remains unaware that the head of the Fed cannot unilaterally change interest rates on a whim.
PPI inflation is a unique beast; producer-level inflation specifically excludes any products or supply chains that incorporate any foreign goods, meaning PPI is accidentally a fantastic way to measure inflation pressures within the US economy outside of any price volatility impacts from tariffs. However, consumer-level inflation metrics continue to show ongoing upside pressure, implying that any inflation effects chewing away at the US economic center is specifically laid at the feet of Trump’s trade hysterics. The latest US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is due on Thursday, and it is expected to show another uptick in headline consumer-level inflation.
Despite domestic-to-foreign price pressure complications, rate markets are still pricing in over 90% odds that the Fed will deliver a quarter-point rate cut at next week’s upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision. However, bets of a jumbo 50 bps double cut have declined to below 10% after peaking near 20% on Tuesday.
Read more stock news: Oracle's RPO rally is a sight to behold, shares up 40%
Dow Jones 5-minute chart
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further gains in the pipeline
AUD/USD rapidly reverses Tuesday’s downtick, advancing well north of 0.6600 the figure to hit levels last seen in early November 2024. The strong upside momentum in the Aussie came on the back of an irresolute price action in the Greenback at the time when investors continue to assess further deflationary pressure in China.
EUR/USD stays cautious ahead of ECB
EUR/USD struggles for direction ahead of the opening bell in the Asian markets, hovering around the 1.1700 zone. The FX universe remains flatlined amid increasing caution ahead of the crucial release of US inflation data gauged by the CPI on Thursday and the widely expected steady hand by the ECB at its gathering.
Gold stays bid around $3,650
Gold maintained its optimistic price action on Thursday, trading around $3,650 per troy ounce in reaction to indecisive price action in the US Dollar and softer US yields throughout the curve, all against the backdrop of ongoing speculation that the Fed may reduce interest rates next week.
Two bullish signals hint at XRP price short-term price rally
Ripple (XRP) bulls are teasing a breakout above the critical $3.00 level on Wednesday, as Bitcoin (BTC) leads the crypto market in a mid-week recovery. Interest in the cross-border money remittance token has been rising this week, following an extended risk-off period that saw XRP’s derivatives market wobble.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.