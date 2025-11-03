TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Dow Jones Industrial Average dips as AI investments drive broader market gains

  • The Dow Jones eased back below 47,500 on Monday, though losses remain limited.
  • Equity markets are overall higher to start the new trading week as Mag 7 investment roulette continues.
  • ISM PMI data showed a slight easing in business sentiment, but the index remains within normal levels.
Dow Jones Industrial Average dips as AI investments drive broader market gains
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) faced fresh declines on Monday, kicking off the new trading week with a 200-point decline. The Dow briefly tested below the 47,250 level for the first time in over a week, as 'Magnificent 7' concentrated investment gains lift other indexes.

Amazon (AMZN) saw a fresh rally on Monday, climbing around 5% after the internet ownership and baubles shipping giant announced a deal to invest $38 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Iren (IREN) data center supplier also inked its own $9.7 billion deal with Microsoft to provide additional hardware architecture to meet the ever-growing LLM tech growth demand. At the top of the pile, the lone chipmaker giant at the top of the AI tech mountain Nvidia (NVDA) climbed 3.7% as both of the AI investment deals announced on Monday will involve providing access to Nvidia hardware.

ISM PMIs show businesses still struggling with cautious buyers

The latest Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report dipped to 48.7 in October, missing expectations and falling back slightly from September’s 49.1. Demand indicators within the ISM report broadly improved over the month, however all still remain in contraction territory, implying businesses are struggling to find new customers or convince current clients to expand operations. Overall, manufacturing activity among businesses that bothered to submit responses to surveys showed a net decline in economic activity in the manufacturing sector for an eighth straight month.

The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) speech patterns have taken a hard left turn as of late, veering into a more chaotic presentation than usual as policymakers’ opinions begin to deviate from a carefully crafted consensus. Investors have grown used to a certain level of organized pageantry from Federal Reserve talking points, but a brave new world has opened up before markets based on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s surprisingly cautious stance at the Fed’s latest rate call. Fed officials also gave a rare three-way vote last week, with a few flyaway voters advocating for even steeper rate cuts or no cuts at all.

The shifting stance within the Fed has thrown market expectations for a December interest rate cut into jeopardy. According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, rate traders are still pricing in over 65% odds that the Fed will deliver a third straight interest rate cut on December 10; however, the majority of rate market bettors see even greater odds that the Fed will be pushed into waiting until January to deliver another 25 basis point rate cut.

Dow Jones daily chart

Economic Indicator

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI

The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the US manufacturing sector. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies from the manufacturing sector. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity in the manufacturing sector is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.

Read more.

Last release: Mon Nov 03, 2025 14:45

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 52.5

Consensus: 52.2

Previous: 52.2

Source: S&P Global

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.1500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from upbeat ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for October, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD erases daily recovery gains but manages to hold above 1.3000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Better-than-expected employment and PMI data from the US help the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold rebounds following Tuesday's sharp decline and gains more than 1% on the day near $3,970. The risk-averse market atmosphere allows XAU/USD to edge higher but the renewed USD strength after upbeat US data seems to be limiting the pair's bullish potential.

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

The major central banks have embarked on balance sheet reduction programmes. The main risk associated with these programmes is their potential to dry up money markets by depriving commercial banks of the central bank reserves they need to satisfy the liquidity requirements.

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers