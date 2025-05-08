- The Dow Jones surged 650 points on Thursday, climbing to 41,750.
- The Trump administration has announced a preliminary trade deal with the UK.
- The actual details of the trade agreement still leave broad US tariffs on most goods.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained ground on Thursday, climbing over 650 points or 1.6% at its peak after the Trump administration announced an incoming (but still not signed) trade deal with the United Kingdom (UK). Under the trade deal, most imports from the UK will still see a 10% tariff across the board, but markets are taking the news as a sign that the Trump administration will continue to at least partially walk back its own tariffs over time.
Investors are still hoping for a quick resolution to the escalating US-China trade war that has steep 145% import taxes on most goods from China. However, the odds of a quick resolution to tariffs on China remain low. According to President Trump, he has no interest in walking back steep import fees on Chinese goods, and the Chinese administration has been slow to set up trade talks. Delegates from the two countries are slated to have a preliminary meeting to discuss trade details this weekend in Switzerland. Still, policymakers on both sides have been tempering expectations of immediate progress.
Tariff deadline looms ahead, progress on trade deals remains slow
The July 9 deadline for the Trump administration’s self-imposed “pause” on its lopsided “reciprocal tariffs” is fast approaching. Markets still have faith that the Trump administration will be able to ink enough trade deals that the damage from stiff import taxes will be minimized. However, progress has remained slow, and despite President Trump insisting several weeks ago that his administration is in trade negotiations with over 200 countries, progress appears to be non-existent. The UK trade deal announced on Thursday remains unsigned and unofficial, with Donald Trump stating that his administration should have it all “very conclusive” in the coming weeks.
Dow Jones price forecast
Thursday’s trade-fueled bull run has put the Dow Jones back on the high side of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 41,600 for the first time since early April. The major equity index has climbed over 14% after bottoming out near 36,615, also in early April.
The Dow Jones has nearly finished a full recovery from the tariff rout that dragged the DJIA down the 42,175 region. However, bullish momentum remains tepid overall, and technical oscillators are fully pinned in overbought territory, strongly implying that the Dow Jones’ battle with the 200-day EMA may not be over yet.
Dow Jones daily chart
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
