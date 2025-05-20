Dow Jones Industrial Average softens bullish stance as markets wait for budget and trade headlines

- The Dow Jones remained stuck in place near 42,800 on Tuesday.
- The market rally fueled by optimism on continued tariff walkbacks may be slowing.
- US government budget battle continues as Trump administration struggles to muscle through large deficits.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hit a pause in its recent bullish momentum, backsliding into the 24,500 region on Tuesday. Equities are taking a breather from their post-tariff recovery rally as investors await meaningful progress on trade talks.
The Trump administration is hitting a snag trying to get its budget muscled through Congress, complicating matters for President Donald Trump. Contrary to Trump’s campaign promises of eliminating the federal budget deficit within his first six months in office and eliminating the US federal debt load within “a couple of years”, his budget proposal, which he has coined his “big, beautiful bill” is expected to add nearly 4 trillion dollars to the US government’s debt pile over the next ten years. The tax and spending bill, which includes steep spending cuts to many federal services, but also includes severe reductions in government tax receipts, is facing stiff opposition from within Trump’s own Republican party as hardline contingents of representatives fundamentally disagree on aspects of the budget.
According to some hardline Republicans, the tax bill doesn’t include enough cuts to essential services spending. Other Republicans are upset that the budget does the exact opposite of Trump’s campaign platform of reducing government spending, and instead adds significantly to the US’s debt load.
Tariffs still loom large, but markets hopeful for a solution
The Trump administration has been pushing hard to announce a slew of trade deals ahead of the end of the 90-day reprieve from its own “reciprocal tariffs”. Market sentiment remains firmly pinned to hopes that the Trump administration will achieve what it needs in order to pull the barrel away from its own foot on global trade. Investment managers have noticed the lack of hard factors underpinning stock market bullishness, with US Bank Wealth Management investment director Bill Northey noting that markets are a state of “optimism without clarity”, stating:
I would say that the largest consideration is the fact that we’ve had the swoon related to the introduction of tariffs, the furious rally associated with the de-escalation of those tariff implementations, and now we’re awaiting clarification as many of these negotiations are ongoing.
Read more stock news: Home Depot advances as Q1 sales outperform consensus
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a soft patch in momentum on Tuesday, holding steady after a three-day win streak. The Dow Jones remains firmly planted in bullish territory, having closed flat or higher for all but five of the last 19 consecutive trading sessions.
Despite the cooler market activity on Tuesday, the major equity index has closed higher for four straight weeks and is on track for a fifth consecutive bullish week following a strong start this week.. The Dow Jones has continued to climb above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 41,500, and has increased almost 17% since April’s tariff-induced drop that saw the DJIA fall to 36,600.
Dow Jones daily chart
Economic Indicator
S&P Global Composite PMI
The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging US private-business activity in the manufacturing and services sector. The data is derived from surveys to senior executives. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the private economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.Read more.
Next release: Thu May 22, 2025 13:45 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: -
Previous: 50.6
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD rose to record highs near $109,500
Bitcoin added to Tuesday’s uptick, gathering extra pace and hitting an all-time top near $109,500 on Wednesday. The move comes on the back of the weaker US Dollar, while futures markets saw a record spike in open interest on May 20, fuelling fresh speculation about an impending price breakout.
AUD/USD: Minor support comes near 0.6350
AUD/USD reversed Tuesday’s pullback and clinched decent gains on Wednesday, flirting with its key 200-day SMA near 0.6460 on the back of the continued selling pressure in the US Dollar. A break above this region should open the door to further gains in the short-term horizon.
EUR/USD: The 1.1400 region emerges as the next hurdle
EUR/USD extended its weekly bull run well north of 1.1300 the figure on Wednesday, all in response to the persistent weakness hurting the Greenback. The extra pullback in the US Dollar came on the back of fresh political concerns surrounding President Trump’s tax bill. (editado)
Gold consolidates gains, higher weekly highs still likely
Gold regains the area above the $3,300 mark per troy ounce midweek, supported by growing fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Adding to the upward pressure, the US Dollar remains under strain amid ongoing concerns over US debt sustainability.
FOMO vs fundamentals: Retail buys the dip, institutional investors stay cautious
Retail optimism is rising, but institutions are still treading carefully amid lingering macro and earnings risks. Policy and fiscal uncertainty remain elevated, with trade tensions, U.S. debt concerns, and a cautious Fed dominating the backdrop.