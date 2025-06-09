- The Dow Jones pushed closer to 43,000 as investors await a resolution to US-China trade tensions.
- Key US inflation data due this week, beginning with US CPI inflation figures on Wednesday.
- Inflation expectations have tempered recently, but market forecasters are still bracing for tariff impacts.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose on Monday, testing above 42,800 as ongoing trade talks between the Trump team and Chinese representatives are ongoing in London. Equity markets are ‘melting up’ as investors await signs that Trump and China’s Xi Jinping will find a workaround to accelerationist trade war rhetoric that has gripped markets in a sentiment tug of war ever since the Trump administration announced a widespread package of “reciprocal tariffs” in early April.
According to reporting, President Donald Trump gave his negotiation team in London permission to explore lifting trade restrictions on tech exports to China as a potential bargaining chip. Whether or not the move will have a material impact on trade talks with China remains to be seen. Trump’s newest tech export restrictions on China, intended to curb Chinese access to technology necessary for building AI modeling machines, were introduced after the two countries had already begun trade talks.
Inflation data looms large in the week ahead
May’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures, due on Wednesday, will kick off a raft of price volatility measures being released this week. Near-term CPI inflation is expected to tick higher as whiplash tariff policies that were announced, canceled, reinstated, and changed at the beginning of the second quarter are expected to begin having an increasing impact on inflation data in the coming months. Core annualized CPI inflation is expected to tick up to 2.9% YoY from 2.8%, well above the upper band of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% annual target.
The New York Fed’s latest survey of consumer expectations showed that consumer inflation fears are beginning to temper: the latest survey data showed the median consumer expected 1-year inflation to land somewhere near 3.2%, versus the previous 3.63%. However, the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Inflation Expectations survey results, slated to be released this Friday, will serve as the key sentiment print this week.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) continues to push into the top end of recent consolidation, inching toward a near-term technical ceiling at the 43,000 major price handle. Price action remains on the high side of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 41,650. Bullish momentum could see a pause for breathing room as technical oscillators tilt into overbought territory.
Dow Jones daily chart
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Jun 11, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.5%
Previous: 2.3%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds around 1.1420 as markets await outcome of US-China trade talks
EUR/USD trades in a relatively tight range but comfortably above the 1.1400 level on Monday. Investors refrain from taking large positions while waiting for headlines coming on Tuesday from US-China trade negotiations in London. US Dollar weakness evident across the board.
GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.3550 as USD struggles to rebound
GBP/USD stays near intraday highs, stable at around 1.3550 in the second half of the day on Monday. The uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the US-China trade talks on tuesday causes investors to remain on the sidelines and limits the pair's volatility.
Gold extends gains beyond $3,330 ahead of fresh trade-war clues
Gold rebounds following a bearish start to the week and trades comfortably above $3,330 in the American session on Monday. Markets eagerly await headlines that will come out of the second round of US-China trade negotiations in London To continue on Tuesday
Shiba Inu breaks on-chain wallet record as price rebounds
Shiba Inu (SHIB) appears to be extending its recovery from the support level of around $0.00001188, which was tested on Thursday. The meme coin hovers at around $0.00001253 at the time of writing on Monday, up almost 6% since it lifted from its support level.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.