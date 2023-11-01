Share:

US Treasury refunding of $112 billion sent yields lower.

Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged at FOMC meeting.

Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained about 2% this week after crashing over the past two weeks.

Amgen, Caterpillar already posted results this week, while Apple arrives on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed up 0.67% on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to keep the fed funds rate unchanged in a range between 5.25% to 5.5%. The tone of the central bank's FOMC statement was moderate, but the Fed did say, "inflation remains elevated" and left the door open to a future rate hike. The statement also said the bank would continue its policy of selling Treasuries, which could send yields higher and thus hurt equity prices over the near term.

That part of the statement did not hurt the equity market, however, and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite both closed more than 1% higher. During his presser, Fed Chair Jerome Powell admitted that, "The question of rate cuts just hasn't come up." This confirms that the central bank is serious about keeping rates high well into 2024.

The DJIA dealt with the collapse of both Caterpillar (CAT) and Amgen (AMGN) stocks on Tuesday and still managed to close up 0.38%. The index now looks ahead to Apple (AAPL) earnings on Thursday, which will directly determine which direction the index breaks.

Dow Jones News: Treasury refunding sends yields lower, stocks higher

The US Treasury announced on Wednesday that it will issue $112 billion in new bonds and bills to repay $102.2 billion in debt due on November 15. The new issuance will result in $9.8 billion in funding for the US government.

Yields on the 2, 5, 10 and 30-year bonds all dropped more than 1% on the news. The market consensus called for $114 billion in this refunding round.

As is common, US equities are moving broadly higher on the reduction in Treasury yields. US Treasury yields are used as discount rates for equities, so as they drop stocks typically rise.

The Treasury will auction 3, 10 and 30-year bonds next week, and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen says that coupons will likely rise for one more quarter.



Apple earnings in view as Amgen, Caterpillar disappoint

The Dow Jones index only has 30 stocks, so every earnings call from a component usually has an outsized effect. Dow members Caterpillar and Amgen both released quarterly results on Tuesday that failed to entice the market.

Amgen (5.1% of the Dow index) beat earnings consensus for the third quarter by $0.28 with $4.96 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS). Revenue was the sore spot, however, as it rose 4% YoY but misses consensus by $50 million. For the full year, Amgen said it will earn between $18.20 and $18.80 in adjusted EPS.

With adjusted EPS of $5.52 on $16.8 billion in sales for the third quarter, Caterpillar (4.5% of the Dow index) would have been predicted to see a climbing share price. The heavy equipment manufacturer beat on top and bottom lines, but the market flagged it for uncertain future growth prospects. Most of its 12% YoY increase in sales stemmed from higher prices rather than volumes.

Apple is the major player providing an earnings update this week though. Wall Street expects $1.39 in EPS on $89.42 billion in sales for its fiscal fourth quarter. CEO Tim Cook’s electronics megalith is widely expected to beat consensus, but recent news suggests that demand may be waning for its iPhone 15.

Since Apple makes up just 3.4% of the index, the direct effect of earnings may be lower than expected. However, the entire equity market is likely to move alongside Apple since it is the largest US stock by market cap at $2.67 trillion.

Don’t count Apple out though, says Wedbush’s star analyst Dan Ives. “The overall sentiment of Apple on the Street is a negative ‘groupthink mentality,’” a team led by Ives wrote on Wednesday. The Wedbush note said that its research in Asia leads it to believe that Apple is more than capable of beating consensus on Thursday.