Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA gains further ground as Fed's Powell hits familiar beats

Dow Jones gains, but thinly in easy Thursday trading.

Fed’s Powell repeat appearance delivers little of note to investors.

Market focus pivots to Friday’s US NFP jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose a little over a third of a percent on Thursday as investors take the opportunity to bid up equities and readjust their exposure after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s second appearance before US government oversight committees produced little of note. Markets are now gearing up for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs report.

Fed Chair Powell reiterated most of his statement from Wednesday’s appearance before the US Congressional House Financial Services Committee. Thursday’s Q&A with the Senate Banking Committee largely echoes information the market has already heard. Equities are paring away recent losses, and the DJIA seeks to reclaim the 39,000.00 handle.

Technology stocks led Thursday's bullish tilt in stocks, with the Technology Sector rising nearly 1.9% on the day. The Financial Sector was the market’s soft spot on the day, shedding around a sixth of a percent, while the Real Estate Sector declined by 0.05%.

Dow Jones News: Investors thankful for no Fed surprises turn to focus on US NFP

The DJIA climbed on Thursday but still lagged behind the Standard & Poor’s 500 and NASDAQ Composite indexes, which gained around 1.5% and 1.0%, respectively. Fed Chair Powell’s repeat appearance gave investors little new to chew on, with the Fed head sticking to the “eventually, but not right now” stance on when the Fed might begin cutting interest rates.

Read more: Fed Chair says removing restrictive stance of policy could begin this year

Markets are gearing up for another US NFP print on Friday, and investors expect the February jobs additions to be 200K, down from January’s 11-month peak of 353K new payroll positions.

NFP Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, employment continues to rise strongly

Intel Corp. (INTC) is leading the Tech Sector charge on the Dow Jones on Thursday, climbing nearly 4% to trade above $46.00 per share. On the downside, the day’s weakest performer on the Dow 30 is Amgen Inc. (AMGN), falling around 1.75% to trade below $272.00 per share after the biotech company’s board revealed a $2.25 per share dividend. The dividend is slated to be paid out on June 7. AMGN’s stock sees further discounting as Amgen currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39 compared to the industry average of 22.45 by similar companies in the same sector.

DJIA technical outlook

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is struggling to chalk in further ground above 38,800.00 as the index sees intraday technical rejection from a resistance zone priced in from 38,800.00 to 38,950.00. The major equity index is up for Thursday, but gains are looking capped as markets flows pull into the midrange ahead of Friday.

The DJIA is set to etch in a second day in the green after falling for two consecutive sessions, but the index is still down around 1.4% from February’s peak near 39,250.00.

