- The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained for five of the past six sessions.
- The DJI is sitting below a major resistance band.
- On Thursday, higher Initial Jobless Claims resulted in the market expecting a rate pause at the Fed’s June 14 meeting.
- The S&P 500 ended its 18-month bear market on Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) gained for the fifth time in the last six sessions on Thursday as the larger S&P 500 index broke out of its longest bear market since 1948. Both indices benefited, counterintuitively, from higher Initial Jobless Claims that presented the market with more ammunition for a rate pause by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
In the premarket, Dow futures have declined 0.14% early Friday as NASDAQ 100 futures are just barely green. The DJI advanced 0.5% on Thursday.
Dow Jones Index News: Higher jobless claims show Fed is getting results
The US Department of Labor released Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday that showed an increase of 28,000 layoffs in the week ending June 2. The 261K in unemployment claims was well above expectations for 235K and led the market to presume that the Fed would have an easier time pausing its rate hike cycle at the June 14 meeting.
That news came one week after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Unemployment Rate in May rose from 3.4% to 3.7%. Additionally, recent data from both the ISM Manufacturing and Services PMIs show an economy that is slowing down somewhat. This is only good news if you are laser-focused on the Fed reaching its terminal rate sooner rather than later. Much of the institutional investing class is in that category.
The CME Group FedWatch Tool predicts interest rate changes based on price action in the 30-day fed funds futures market. Currently, the tool gives a 78% chance that interest rates remain flat at 5% to 5.25% and a 22% chance that the Fed hikes by 25 basis points at the June 14 meeting. Lower or stabilized interest rates should help corporations in need of financing and aid bank lending, which has receded of late due to the higher rate environment causing a reduction in deposits.
S&P 500 ends long bear market
The S&P 500 ended its 18-month long bear market, the longest since 1948, on Thursday. The S&P 500 index closed at 4,293, just a little over one point above the point level that equates to a 20% gain from its low on October 13, 2022.
From its high on January 4, 2022, the S&P 500 index fell roughly 27% until its low on October 13. Advancing 20% off a low traditionally ends a bear market, although to be sure S&P Dow Jones Indices (which manages both the DJI and the S&P 500) does not consider a bear market to be over until a new high is achieved. That criterion would require the S&P 500 index to climb another 12% from here. Most of the market follows the traditional criteria though.
For its part, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has already broken its bear market. This happened just two months after its October 13 low on November 30. In that session the Dow ran up 2.18% to close at 34,589 – well above the 34,393 level needed.
Dow Jones FAQs
What is the Dow Jones?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
What factors impact the Dow Jones Industrial Average?
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
What is Dow Theory?
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
How can I trade the DJIA?
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Dow Jones forecast
Since then, however, the DJI has been in a bit of a funk. On December 13, 2022, the DJI index ran to a 11-month high at 34,712 but then sold off to end the session at a loss. For the past six months, DJI has been floating in a holding pattern primarily between 31,600 and 34,000.
A range of resistance between 34,257 and 34,590 has been pushing rallies down for months at this point. Closing above that 34,590 level, therefore, should result in the beginning of a new rally for the Dow Jones index. This is why 34,600 is the first major price level to break and a primary price target for bulls. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has crossed over bullishly of late, so a rally up to this target should be in the cards.
If not and more support is required, the 32,500 to 32,800 demand zone should come in handy in the case of any major downdrafts. That range has worked as support on a number of occasions all year long.
DJI daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0800
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.0800, as it consolidates weekly gains heading into Friday’s European session. The pair takes cues from the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and repositioning ahead of next week’s top-tier EU/ US events.
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.2550 amid quiet markets
GBP/USD is keeping its range play intact at around 1.2550 in the European morning this Friday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds following the US jobs data-led steep sell-off. Markets stay cautious, anticipating the end-of-the-week flows and position adjustments.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, flat-lines around $1.965 area
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the $1,940-$1,939 area and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Friday.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
US jobless claims shake markets, ECB and Fed meetings await
US weekly jobless claims, of all things, was responsible for yesterday’s main market move. Applications rose from 233k to 261k, more than the 235k expected. It triggered a US bond rally which dragged European peers higher as well.