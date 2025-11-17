TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Dow Jones Industrial Average drops below 47,000 on AI concerns and Fed uncertainty

  • The Dow Jones slipped another 600 points, falling below 47,000.
  • Stocks are taking a further hit as questions about the AI sector continue to swirl.
  • Backdated US data on labor and inflation comes this week as investors weigh Fed rate cut chances.
Dow Jones Industrial Average drops below 47,000 on AI concerns and Fed uncertainty
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hit another weak patch on Monday, backsliding 750 points at its lowest and slipping back below the 47,000 handle to start the new trading week with many of the same questions from last week going unanswered. The AI segment continues to see new challenges amid concerns about endpoint revenues, and investors are hoping that a kickstart to official data sources following the reopening of the federal government will help push the Federal Reserve (Fed) to deliver a third straight interest rate cut in December.

Alphabet shares supported by Berkshire investment

Shares in Google parent holding company Alphabet (GOOG) rose over 3% on the day after it was revealed that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) poured $4.3 billion into a stake in the Google search and YouTube giant at the end of September. Hyper-traditionalist investor Warren Buffett recently announced his retirement by the end of the year to Berkshire shareholders, leading to speculation that a play into Google properties is being spearheaded by more tech-friendly names in the Berkshire flagship.

Berkshire Hathaway continues to unwind its massive holdings of Apple (AAPL) stock, shedding another 15% of its total shares held as of the end of the third quarter. However, the Oracle of Omaha’s investment company’s holdings in Apple still sit at a lofty $60.7 billion.

Too-hot AI rally now faces tough questions about profitability

The AI trade continues to come under renewed pressure, with LLM computing services darling Nvidia (NVDA) falling another 1.8% on Monday. The chipmaker is slated to reveal its latest quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, and investors are becoming concerned that the constantly-growing demand for AI-driven compute power still remains woefully outsized compared to revenues and return on investment on the actual deployment side.

US government back open... for now

The US government successfully passed a short-term funding resolution to restart federal operations last week, and investors are immediately pivoting into a wait-and-see stance as backdated labor and inflation data come down the chute. The Trump administration has preemptively warned that October’s labor and inflation data may be “lost forever”, but traders are hoping that September’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs report, while stale, will provide enough ammunition to pave the way to a third straight interest rate cut on December 10.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled at the Fed’s last interest rate decision that a lack of official government data will force the Fed to stand pat until it receives further information on the US economy, battering broad-market expectations for a third straight rate cut in December.

Dow Jones daily chart

Nvidia FAQs

Nvidia is the leading fabless designer of graphics processing units or GPUs. These sophisticated devices allow computers to better process graphics for display interfaces by accelerating computer memory and RAM. This is especially true in the world of video games, where Nvidia graphics cards became a mainstay of the industry. Additionally, Nvidia is well-known as the creator of its CUDA API that allows developers to create software for a number of industries using its parallel computing platform. Nvidia chips are leading products in the data center, supercomputing and artificial intelligence industries. The company is also viewed as one of the inventors of the system-on-a-chip design.

Current CEO Jensen Huang founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in 1993. All three founders were semiconductor engineers, who had previously worked at AMD, Sun Microsystems, IBM and Hewlett-Packard. The team set out to build more proficient GPUs than currently existed in the market and largely succeeded by late 1990s. The company was founded with $40,000 but secured $20 million in funding from Sequoia Capital venture fund early on. Nvidia went public in 1999 under the ticker NVDA. Nvidia became a leading designer of chips to the data center, PC, automotive and mobile markets through its close relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor.

In 2022, Nvidia released its ninth-generation data center GPU called the H100. This GPU is specifically designed with the needs of artificial intelligence applications in mind. For instance, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4 large language models (LLMs) rely on the H100’s high efficiency in parallel processing to execute a high number of commands quickly. The chip is said to speed up networks by six times Nvidia’s previous A100 chip and is based on the new Hopper architecture. The H100 chip contains 80 billion transistors. Nvidia’s market cap reached $1 trillion in May 2023 largely on the promise of its H100 chip becoming the “picks and shovels” of the coming AI revolution. In June 2024, Nvidia's market capitalization crossed the $3 trillion mark.

Long-time CEO Jense Huang has a cult following in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street due to his strict loyalty and determination to build Nvidia into one of the world’s leading companies. Nvidia neary fell apart on several occasions, but each time Huang bet everything on a new technology that turned out to be the ticket to the company’s success. Huang is seen as a visionary in Silicon Valley, and his company is at the forefront of most major breakthroughs in computer processing. Huang is known for his enthusiastic keynote addresses at annual Nvidia GTC conferences, as well as his love of black leather jackets and Denny’s, the fast food chain where the company was founded.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces solid resistance near 1.1650

EUR/USD faces solid resistance near 1.1650

EUR/USD is losing ground for the second consecutive day in quite a disheartening start to the new trading week, always on the back of the resurgence of the buying interest in the US Dollar ahead of key US data releases and amid shrinking bets of Fed rate cuts.

GBP/USD remains slightly offered near 1.3160

GBP/USD remains slightly offered near 1.3160

GBP/USD is slipping again on Monday, extending Friday’s pullback and orbiting around 1.3160 as the Greenback stages a decent bounce. In the meantime, sentiment toward the Sterling remains cautious, with UK fiscal concerns still hanging over the market and keeping buyers on the defensive.

Gold in wait-and-see mode near $4,000

Gold in wait-and-see mode near $4,000

Gold accelerates its losses at the beginning of the week, trading dangerously close to the $4,000 yardstick per troy ounce. Recent comments from key FOMC officials showed little enthusiasm for additional rate cuts, leading traders to pare back expectations for another Fed move, and leaving the yellow metal without a clear catalyst for now.

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH hints at recovery with 6% gain, while derivatives remain weak

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH hints at recovery with 6% gain, while derivatives remain weak

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is showing signs of recovery on Monday after recouping losses from Sunday's sharp plunge to the $470 region. The Bitcoin fork has proven an outlier over the past 24 hours, up 6%, while top altcoins Ethereum (ETH), BNB, and Solana (SOL) struggle to post gains.

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink trades above $14.00 on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market generally recovers from last week’s volatility. LINK faces declining retail interest amid a weak derivatives market characterised by suppressed Open Interest.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers