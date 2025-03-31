The Dow Jones rose 1.12% on Monday as other indexes struggled.

The Trump administration’s self-imposed April 2 deadline for tariffs looms large.

A quiet start to the week gives way to fireworks with tariffs and NFP in the barrel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rebounded over 450 points on Monday, clawing back ground that was lost in last Friday’s stock rout. United States (US) President Donald Trump is poised to unleash his long-threatened yet still-ambiguous tariff packages on April 2, crimping investor sentiment throughout the market.

The Dow Jones climbed one and one-tenth of a percent, jumping back over the 42,000 level to kick off the new trading week. However, the rest of the major equity indexes continued to struggle. The Standard & Poor’s 500 eased by throughout the day before a late rebound to gain a meager half-percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite remained in the red, struggling back to nearly flat after a brief plunge below 17,300.

The Trump administration is barreling toward its self-styled deadline to kick off a wide swath of tariffs against most of the US’s trading partners. US President Donald Trump continues to brand April 2 as “Liberation Day”, and continues to insist that his administration’s plans to impose, among other various tariff threats, a 25% tariff on functionally all vehicles sold in the US and sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs on any country that has its own import restrictions on US goods. Additional tariffs are expected on the European Union (EU) and Canada, as well as any country that purchases Venezuelan Crude Oil.

US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) loom large later this week, slated to release on Friday. This week’s NFP could draw significant investor attention as the US economy grapples with signs of an economic slowdown, and will also serve as a bellwether labor print for after the US administration’s tariffs come into place.

Dow Jones price forecast

The Dow Jones’ Monday recovery has snapped a three-day losing streak, pumping the brakes on near-term bearish flows. However, things aren’t exactly rosy in the viewfinder: the DJIA is still trading south of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 42,080, and the major equity index is still down nearly 3% from the last swing high into 42,800.

Dow Jones daily chart