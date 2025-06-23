Dow Jones futures steady despite US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, PMI awaited

Dow Jones futures remain stable after recovering intraday losses despite a risk-off mood.

The United States attacked Iran's three nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US yields on Treasury bonds are trading higher amid safe-haven flows.

Dow Jones futures have pared earlier losses and are now flat around 42,500, while E-mini S&P 500 futures trade higher near 6,030, up 11 points, after trimming gains during Monday’s European session. Futures on Wall Street remain in the positive territory despite dampened risk sentiment after the United States (US) attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. Traders await the S&P Global US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for June, scheduled later in the day.

US President Donald Trump said late Saturday that he had "obliterated" Iran's three nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in strikes overnight, in coordination with an Israeli assault. Iranian parliament approved a measure to close the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has threatened to close the strait in the past but has never followed through on the move, per Reuters.

Traders are cautiously positioning ahead of Monday’s US session, with yields trading higher amid safe-haven flows. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds stand at 3.92% and 4.39%, respectively, at the time of writing.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is trading at around 99.600 at the time of writing. On Friday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller noted that the US central bank may initiate easing monetary policy tightening as soon as next month, signaling flexibility amid global economic uncertainty and rising geopolitical risks.

Last week, the Federal Reserve (Fed) kept the interest rate steady at 4.5% in June as widely expected. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) still expects around 50 basis points of interest rate cuts through the end of this year. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that ongoing policy uncertainty will keep the Fed in a rate-hold stance, and any rate cuts will be contingent on further improvement in labor and inflation data.