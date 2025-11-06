Dow Jones futures slip after Wall Street posts gains, US Supreme Court tariff case eyed

Dow Jones futures fall 0.11% to trade below 47,400 during European hours ahead of the opening of the United States (US) regular session on Thursday. Moreover, the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 declined by 0.14% and 0.24%, with trading around 6,820 and 25,700, respectively.

US index futures struggle as traders adopt caution amid weakening odds of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 62% chance of a cut in December, down from 68% a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Additionally, the ongoing government shutdown is now the longest in US history; it continues to delay the release of key public data and increases risk aversion.

The Wall Street posted moderate gains on Wednesday’s regular US session as traders returned to buy the dip. The Dow Jones advanced 0.48%, the S&P 500 rose 0.37% and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.65%. US stocks received support as market sentiment improved following stronger-than-expected private payroll data. ADP Employment Change climbed by 42,000 in October, compared to the 29,000 decrease (revised from -32,000) seen in September.

AI-related stocks rebounded after earlier pressure from valuation concerns. Semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings, closing up about 2.5%, while Micron Technology and Broadcom advanced 8.9% and 2%, respectively.

Market sentiment also improved amid expectations that the US Supreme Court may rule against the Trump administration’s aggressive trade actions under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Several justices voiced doubts over the President’s authority to impose sweeping tariffs without Congressional approval.