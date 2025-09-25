Dow Jones futures show little movement following weakness in AI majors, profit-taking

- Dow Jones futures remain steady amid market caution following weakness in AI leaders and profit-taking.
- US index futures were little changed as traders remained cautious amid mixed signals from Fed officials.
- Nvidia, Oracle, and Micron Technology led losses on concerns over elevated valuations and risky sector interdependencies.
Dow Jones futures hover around 46,450 during European hours on Thursday, ahead of the United States (US) session opening. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures remain steady near 6,700, while Nasdaq 100 futures remain close to 24,750.
US index futures move little after Wall Street fell for two consecutive sessions, following weakness in AI leaders and profit-taking near record highs. Additionally, traders adopt caution due to mixed signals from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Investors now await Thursday’s weekly US Initial Jobless Claims for Fed rate outlook cues, while speeches from Fed officials Schmid, Williams, Barr, and Logan will also be closely watched.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious note, stressing that the US central bank must weigh stubborn inflation against a softening job market, calling it “a challenging situation” and reiterating comments from last week. However, the CME FedWatch tool suggests that money markets are currently pricing in nearly a 92% possibility of a Fed rate cut in October, up from 87% a week earlier.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Wednesday that further rate reductions are likely to be needed, as the central bank works to restore price stability and provide necessary support to the labor market. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee broke away from the overarching narrative of consecutive Fed rate cuts heading through the end of the year.
On Wednesday’s regular US session, the Dow Jones declined 0.37%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.28% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.33%, with all three benchmarks extending their pullback from all-time peaks. AI giants, including Nvidia, Oracle, and Micron Technology, led declines amid concerns over high valuations and risky sector interdependencies after recent deals.
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.1750 ahead of US data, Fedspeak
EUR/USD holds its rebound to near 1.1750 in European trading on Thursday, after registering more than 0.5% losses in the previous session. The pair benefits from a modest retreat in the US Dollar across the board as traders turn cautious ahead of a slew of US data releases and speeches from Fed officials.
GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3450 as traders await Fedspeak, key US data
GBP/USD recovers some lost ground above 1.3450 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles with its latest upswing as traders await more cues from Fedspeak and a fresh batch of mid-tier US economic data for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold remains confined in a range as traders await Fed signals; $3,700 holds the key
Gold extends its sideways consolidative price below below the $3,750 level through the Asian session, though it manages to hold above the previous day's swing low. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's cautious remarks earlier this week might have tempered market expectations for a more aggressive policy easing and acted as a headwind for XAU/USD.
Downside risk persists for Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe
Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), continue to decline steadily as the broader cryptocurrency market remains volatile. The on-chain and derivatives data suggest a risk-off sentiment among investors. The technical outlook also indicates a rise in bearish momentum, posing downside risks.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.