Dow Jones futures rise due to strong earnings from tech heavyweights, US PCE eyed

- Dow Jones futures climb following strong profit results from tech heavyweights.
- Meta rose around 12%, while Microsoft advanced about 8%.
- Traders await US Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index data on Thursday.
Dow Jones futures advance ahead of the US market opening on Thursday, trading around 44,800, up by 0.38%, during European hours. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are sharply up by 1.07% to near 6,460, and Nasdaq 100 futures appreciate 1.45% to trade near 23,800. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index data will be eyed later in the day, which is expected to accelerate slightly.
US stock index futures rose sharply following strong profit earnings from tech heavyweights. Meta soared approximately 12% following strong quarterly results and an optimistic Q3 sales forecast. Microsoft climbed about 8% after exceeding earnings expectations and disclosing that annual revenue from its Azure cloud business had topped $75 billion.
However, regular trading saw declines on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to hold its benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 4.25%-4.5% at its July meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected. However, the decision was not unanimous, as Fed Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller voted in favor of a 25 basis-point rate cut.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a post-policy conference that the US central bank has "made no decisions" about a potential policy change in September, and it may take a bit to assess the effect of tariffs on consumer prices.
US President Donald Trump announced a new trade deal with South Korea, imposing a 15% US tariff on imports from South Korea. Moreover, the deal also includes a $350 billion commitment from South Korea toward US-owned and controlled investments. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the United States (US) has made trade agreements with Cambodia and Thailand.
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.1450 ahead of German/ US inflation data
EUR/USD consolidates the latest recovery near 1.1450 in the European session on Thursday. The pair draws support from a decent US Dollar pullback across the board amid uncertainty over US-China trade talks. Traders resort to repositioning ahead of the German and US inflation data.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3250 amid a broad US Dollar retreat
GBP/USD keeps the green near 1.3250 in European trading on Thursday, reversing a part of Wednesday's decline to two-month lows. The renewed downside in the US Dollar allows a tepid bounce in the pair but traders stay cautious ahead of the US PCE inflation and Jobless Claims data due later in the day.
Gold price looks to build on recovery beyond $3,300 ahead of US PCE Price Index
Gold price clings to modest recovery gains through the early European session on Thursday and is now looking to extend the intraday positive momentum beyond the $3,300 mark. The US Dollar drifts lower as traders opt to take some profits off the table following the previous day's hawkish Federal Reserve-inspired rally to a two-month peak.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM flashes bullish potential as accumulation zone emerges
Stellar price trades within a bullish pennant pattern at $0.42 at the time of writing on Thursday, hinting at a potential bullish continuation. On-chain and derivatives data suggest sidelined retail traders may be creating room for smart money accumulation, while positive funding rates and rising bullish bets add to the bullish case.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.