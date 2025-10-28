TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Dow Jones futures move little despite risk-on mood, big tech results eyed

  • Dow Jones futures may gain amid improved market sentiment.
  • Wall Street’s recorded highs on Monday on optimism over the US-China trade deal and Fed rate cut bets.
  • Amazon will begin layoffs on Tuesday, marking the largest round of job cuts in the company’s history.
Dow Jones futures move little despite risk-on mood, big tech results eyed
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

Dow Jones futures remain steady around 47,700 during European hours, with the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures hovering around 6,900 and 25,950, respectively, ahead of the opening of the United States (US) regular session on Tuesday.

US index futures show little movement despite Wall Street’s rally to new record highs in the previous session as market sentiment improved on potential United States (US)-China trade deal and Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut bets this week.

On Monday’s regular US session, the Dow Jones rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.23% and 1.83%, respectively. Amazon said it will begin layoffs on Tuesday, marking the largest job cuts in the company’s history, CNBC cited a person familiar with the matter. Traders also await Big Tech earnings reports this week, including Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft.

Senior officials from the US and China announced over the weekend in Malaysia that they had reached a framework agreement on tariffs and other major issues, covering rare earth export controls, soybean purchases, and TikTok, setting the stage for Presidents Trump and Xi to finalize the deal during their meeting later this week in South Korea.

 The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by another 25 basis points, bringing the benchmark rate to 3.75-4.00%, at its October meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 95% possibility of another reduction in December.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps gains near 1.1650 as US Dollar falls further ahead of Fed

EUR/USD keeps gains near 1.1650 as US Dollar falls further ahead of Fed

EUR/USD trades near 1.1650, holding its winning streak for the fifth trading day on Tuesday. The pair sits at weekly highs as the US Dollar underperforms its peers amid reduced safe-haven demand and ahead of the Fed monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

GBP/USD pares back gains to near 1.3350

GBP/USD pares back gains to near 1.3350

GBP/USD is paring back gains to near 1.3350 in the European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar weakens amid dovish Fed expectations and easing safe-haven demand, but fails to inspire buyers. Traders turn cautious and refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of Wednesday's Fed policy announcements. 

Gold drops to over three-week low, below $3,950 amid receding safe-haven demand

Gold drops to over three-week low, below $3,950 amid receding safe-haven demand

Gold continues losing ground for the third straight day on Tuesday and drops to a fresh three-week low during the early European session. Signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China remain supportive of the upbeat market mood, which in turn, is seen as a key factor undermining demand for the safe-haven precious metal.

Cardano eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano  is trading around $0.66 on Tuesday, after being rejected from a key level the previous day. On-chain data shows whale accumulation rising, fueling optimism for a potential breakout.The technical outlook also supports a rally ahead, as momentum indicators signal a fading bearish trend.

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Global markets opened the week on a stronger footing after Washington and Beijing reached a framework trade deal, now awaiting formal sign-off from Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The announcement brought a welcome reprieve after months of escalating rhetoric and tariff threats.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.66 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after being rejected from a key level the previous day. On-chain data shows whale accumulation rising, fueling optimism for a potential breakout.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers