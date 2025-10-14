Dow Jones futures lose ground due to renewed US-China trade concerns

Dow Jones futures fall 0.48% to trade below 46,100 during European hours on Tuesday, ahead of the opening of the United States (US) regular session. The S&P 500 futures slip 0.72% to move below 6,650, while Nasdaq 100 futures decline 0.91% to trade around 24,700 at the time of writing. Traders will likely observe the speech from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

US index futures lose ground as market caution increases after the United States (US) and China decided to impose additional port fees on ocean shipping companies. The US is scheduled to start collecting fees on Tuesday. China also started to collect the special taxes on US-owned, operated, built, or flagged vessels, but stated that Chinese-built ships would be exempted from the levies. However, China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Beijing “hopes to resolve concerns through dialogue.”

On Monday’s regular session, Wall Street started the week with gains, with the Dow Jones gaining 1.29%, the S&P 500 rising 1.56%, and the Nasdaq 100 advancing 2.21%, after US President Trump softened his stance on China, signaling openness to a deal just days after threatening 100% tariffs. Additionally, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that President Trump remains committed to meeting China’s President Xi Jinping in South Korea this month to ease tensions over tariffs and export controls.

Megacap tech stocks led the gains, with Tesla advancing 5.42%, Nvidia rising 2.88%, and Broadcom surging by 9.88%. Shares of companies in quantum computing, clean energy, and rare earth sectors also outperformed. Investors now turn their focus to quarterly earnings from major banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, due later in the day.